World Cup 2022: Brazil dominates South Korea in Round of 16 win

Brazil looked like they were the best team in the FIFA rankings in their World Cup Round of 16 match against South Korea on Monday.

Brazil, which was ranked just ahead of Belgium, Argentina, France and England going into the tournament, proved why they were one of the teams to beat with a 4-1 domination over South Korea.

It was a wicked first half.

Vin?cius J?nior put his squad on top seven minutes into the match. Vin?cius J?nior received a cross through the middle of box and was unmarked as he trailed his teammates. He then put a shot past South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu.

It was a lot of that early for Brazil.

Neymar would convert a penalty in the 13th minute while Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th minute. Before halftime, Brazil would score their fourth goal behind a Lucas Paqueta shot.

Richarlison scored thanks to some nifty passing in the box among Brazil players. Vin?cius J?nior was on the far side of the field and flipped the ball up to a streaking Paqueta, who would add one more to the tally.

The four first-half goals were exactly what Brazil needed. They didn’t score in the second half and allowed a goal to South Korea’s Paik Seung-Ho in the 76th minute.

Brazil will play Croatia in the quarterfinals. Croatia defeated Japan on penalties.