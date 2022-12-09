World Cup 2022: Croatia eliminates Brazil in penalty shootout, advancing to semifinals
Croatia has advanced to the World Cup semifinals after eliminating tournament favorite Brazil in a penalty shootout on Friday.
Croatia had a perfect showing in the shootout, going four-for-four while goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a save on Brazil’s first attempt made by forward Rodrygo.
Marquinhos would hope to keep Brazil’s chances alive on the fourth attempt but hit the post, ending the five-time World Cup winner’s journey.
Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.