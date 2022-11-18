World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Australia

Australia is in the World Cup for the fifth straight year but face an uphill battle if they want to get out of the group stage and into the knockout round.

Having both France and Denmark in Group D isn’t doing the country any favors. Australia hasn’t made it into the knockout stage since 2006 when Tim Cahill was scoring goals for them. The squad hasn’t won a match in the World Cup since and will hope to break that streak this time around.

The squad won 13 matches in World Cup qualifiers to get to this point.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Australia’s World Cup roster?

GK Maty RyanGK Andrew RedmayneGK Danny VukovicMF Aaron MooyMF Jackson IrvineMF Ajdin HrusticMF Keanu BaccusMF Cameron DevlinMF Riley McGeeD Milos DegenekD Aziz BehichD Joel KingD Nathaniel AtkinsonD Fran KaracicD Harry SouttarD Kye RowlesD Bailey WrightD Thomas DengF Awer MabilF Mathew LeckieF Martin BoyleF Jamie MaclarenF Jason CummingsF Mitchell DukeF Garang KuolF Craig Goodwin

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Australia play in the World Cup

Australia is in Group D in the World Cup. They will play France on Nov. 22, Tunisia on Nov. 26 and Denmark on Nov. 30.