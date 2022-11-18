World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Belgium

Belgium has one of the best soccer teams in the world and after a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup, the 2022 tournament is expected to be more fruitful.

The European country is coming into the Qatar World Cup as the second-ranked squad in FIFA’s rankings just behind Brazil and has one of the best squads with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard set to take the pitch. But the hype is real and even Hazard has acknowledged it.

“There’s always talk of the ‘golden generation’ but there’s some truth to it. We’ve spent almost 10 years together. Now we’ve got young players starting to come through,” he said late last month. “Of course, we’ve got an incredible generation of players, but we still haven’t won anything. If we really want to earn that ‘golden generation’ nickname, I think that’s the one thing we still need to do.

“Our collective experience has definitely helped us in previous tournaments, so I hope that it will continue in the same vein for some time yet.”

Who is on Belgium’s World Cup roster?

GK Thibaut CourtoisGK Simon MignoletGK Koen CasteelsMF Hans VanakenMF Axel WitselMF Youri TielemansMF Amadou OnanaMF Kevin De BruyneMF Yannick CarrascoMF Thorgan HazardMF Timothy CastagneMF Thomas MeunierD Jan VertonghenD Toby AlderweireldD Leander DendonckerD Zeno DebastD Arthur TheateD Wout FaesF Romelu LukakuF Michy BatshuayiF Lois OpendaF Charles De KetelaereF Eden HazardF Jeremy DokuF Dies MertensF Leandro Trossard

Who does Belgium play in the World Cup?

Belgium is in Group F in the World Cup. They play Canada on Dec. 1, Morocco on Nov. 27 and Croatia on Dec. 1.