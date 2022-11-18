World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Denmark

Denmark made its second consecutive World up after missing out in 2014 and 2006, and Christian Eriksen will be on the squad once again.

Eriksen went into cardiac arrest during the nation’s UEFA Euro match last year, which for many would’ve ended their careers. However, he returned eight months later with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator and has been on the field ever since.

He’s a five-time Danish Football Player of the Year and is the key for Denmark to move on from the group stage. Denmark was in the Round of 16 in 2018 – a mark the team reached three times. They were in the quarterfinals in 1998. The team went undefeated with one draw in 10 qualifying matches.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Denmark’s World Cup roster?

GK Kasper SchmeichelGK Oliver ChristensenMF Thomas DelaneyMF Mathias JensenMF Christian EriksenMF Pierre-Emile HojbjergD Simon KjaerD Joachim AndersenD Joakim MaehleD Andreas ChristensenD Rasmus KristensenD Jens Stryger LarsenD Victor NelssonD Daniel WassF Andreas Skov OlsenF Jesper LindstromF Andreas CorneliusF Martin BraithwaiteF Kasper DolbergF Mikkel DamsgaardF Jonas Wind

Who is Denmark playing in the World Cup?

Denmark is in Group D in the World Cup. They play Tunisia on Nov. 22, France on Nov. 26 and Australia on Nov. 30.