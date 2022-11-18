World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Ghana

Ghana is only making its fourth World Cup appearance in the country’s history and is back in the tournament after missing out in 2018.

Ghana’s best finish came in 2010 when it made the quarterfinals with a 1-1-1 finish in Group C and an upset win against the United States. Ghana will look to replicate and perform better in this year’s tournament.

The squad was 4-3-1 in eight World Cup qualifying matches but failed to make it out of the group stage in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Who is on Ghana’s World Cup roster?

GK Lawrence AtiGK Danland IbrahimGK Manaf NurudeenMF Andre AyewMF Mohammed KudusMF Daniel-Kofi KyerehMF Elisha OwusuMF Thomas ParteyMF Salis Abdul SamedD Joseph AidooD Daniel AmarteyD Baba RahmanD Alexander DijkuD Tariq LampteyD Gideon MensahD Denis OdoiD Mohammed SalisuD Alidu SeiduF Daniel AfriyieF Jordan AyewF Osman BukariF Issahaku Abdul FatawuF Antoine SemenyoF Kamal SowahF Kamaldeen SulemanaF Inaki Williams

Whom does Ghana play in the World Cup?

Ghana is in Group H in the World Cup and will play Portugal on Nov. 24, South Korea on Nov. 28 and Uruguay on Dec. 2.