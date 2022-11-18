World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Tunisia

Tunisia is in the World Cup for the second consecutive time but will be in a difficult group that may hinder its chances of making it to the knockout round.

Tunisia has the defending champs in France on its schedule along with Denmark and Australia. All three of those opponents are solid, and Tunisia only has two wins in the tournament dating back to its first appearance in 1978.

Tunisia won five of eight World Cup qualifying matches to get to the tournament and advanced as far as the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Who is on Tunisia’s World Cup roster?

GK Aymen DahmenGK Bechir Ben SaidGK Mouez HassenGK Aymen MathlouthiMF Mohamed Ali Ben RomdhaneMF Ghaylane ChaalaliMF Aissa LaidouniMF Hannibal MejbriMF Ferjani SassiMF Ellyes SkhiriD Ali AbdiD Dylan BronnD Mohamed DragerD Nader GhandriD Bilel IfaD Wajdi KechridaD Ali MaaloulD Yassine MeriahD Montassar TalbiF Anis Ben SlimaneF Seifeddine JaziriF Issam JebaliF Wahbi KhazriF Taha Yassine KhenissiF Youssef MsakniF Naim Sliti

Who does Tunisia play in the World Cup?

Tunisia is in Group D in the World Cup. It plays Denmark Nov. 22, Australia Nov. 26 and France Nov. 30.