World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest soccer tournament in the world. It runs every four years and for the final time it will have 32 teams fighting for the championship.

The tournament will take place in Qatar. It’s the first time it will be held in a Middle Eastern country and the first time it will be played in the latter part of the year as the weather will be a bit cooler than the high days of the late spring and early summer.

Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup doesn’t come without controversy.

The country has been denounced for “washing” its image as its human-rights record, including the treatment of the LGBTQ community and the construction workers who helped build the FIFA World Cup into what it is right now, come under the microscope. Some have chosen to boycott the tournament while fans have let their voices be heard at some of the top European matches over the last few months.

Qatar’s leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has pushed back on the outcry in the days leading up to the tournament, saying the country “has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced.”

It’s ultimately led up to this.

When does the World Cup start?

Qatar and Ecuador will kickoff the World Cup on Nov. 20.

When does the World Cup end?

The World Cup will end with the championship match on Dec. 18.

Who has the most World Cup titles?

Brazil holds the top mark for most World Cups with five.

Who won the last World Cup?

France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup.

Has the U.S. ever won the World Cup?

The United States has never won the World Cup. The team was able to make the semifinals in 1930 and the quarterfinals in 2002. The team missed the World Cup in 2018.

Who has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup?

The World Cup can be seen on FOX Sports. You can view the Group Stage schedule here.

Who is the World Cup mascot?

La’eeb will be the World Cup mascot.

What is the official World Cup song?

Each World Cup has an official song. This year the song is “Hayya Hayya” by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

