World Cup 2022: Knockout stage bracket set after Brazil, Switzerland advance in Group G

The group stage is over, and the knockout stage of the World Cup is set after Brazil won Group G and Switzerland advanced as a runner-up with its 3-2 victory over Serbia.

One spot still needed to be clinched, as Group G’s standings still needed to be finalized.

Having already qualified for the knockout stage, Brazil played loosely Friday, while the other three teams in Group G faced plenty of pressure.

Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia would all be automatically eliminated with losses, but the Swiss had an advantage being the only team that could afford a draw. Cameroon, a heavy underdog against Brazil, would have had to win by two goals to knock out Switzerland. Cameroon was tied with Brazil 0-0 at the half.

The Switzerland-Serbia match was still a roller coaster, though. After the Swiss took an early 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, Serbia, needing a win and help to survive, tied it in the 26th and took the lead in the 35th. Switzerland, though, made it a 2-2 game just before halftime.

The Swiss found the back of the net in the 48th minute to take a 3-2 lead, making it an uphill climb for both Serbia and Cameroon that they wouldn’t be able to come back from.

Things did get interesting late, though, as Cameroon scored in the 92nd minute, giving it a 1-0 lead. But it needed a lot of help from Serbia, which was down one, to even have a chance. Switzerland was able to keep Serbia off the scoreboard in the second half, clinching the second spot of the group and knocking out both teams playing at the other stadium.

Cameroon’s win was quite the upset itself, but it wasn’t enough.

Switzerland will face Portugal, the winner of Group H, Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, while Brazil will face the runner-up of Group H, South Korea, Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

The knockout stage begins Saturday with the United States taking on the Netherlands at 10 a.m. ET.

