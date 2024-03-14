World Series champ Aroldis Chapman grabs woman’s chest in bizarre video

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Aroldis Chapman, a two-time World Series champion and seven-time All-Star, shocked baseball fans Tuesday with a strange video he posted on Instagram Stories.

The video showed the Pittsburgh Pirates star sitting on a couch and grabbing an older woman’s chest. The video then showed the woman push Chapman’s hand away before he started to caress her stomach.

It wasn’t clear who the woman was. Sports Illustrated speculated it was Chapman’s mother. A separate video, which was also on Chapman’s story, showed the woman cooking in a kitchen with another man, according to the New York Post.

The video was removed from his Instagram Stories by Wednesday afternoon but made its way around social media, including X.

The Pirates didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital about the video.

The Cuban-born pitcher signed a one-year deal with the Pirates last month. He split time between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers in 2023. He and the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series last season.

Chapman has a career 2.53 ERA with 1,148 strikeouts and 321 saves.

He’s spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees as well.

Chapman, 36, is projected to make the 26-man roster once the season begins, according to FanGraphs. He’s slotted as an eighth-inning setup man.

