World Series champ calls out AOC over response to Boulder attack

Former MLB star Kevin Youkilis called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after the lawmaker reacted to the attack on those who called for the release of Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity in Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post on social media on Monday she was “horrified” by the attack.

“My heart is with the victims and our Jewish communities across the country,” she added. “Antisemitism is on the rise here at home, and we have a moral responsibility to confront and stop it everywhere it exists.”

The two-time World Series champion, who is Jewish, called out Ocasio-Cortez and wondered what she had done to confront those who have called for intifadas in New York.

“Jews are targeted with violence and it’s the same virtue signal post time and time again,” he wrote on X in response. “What have you done to confront those calling for intifadas in NYC? Until you create a plan of action, your repeated virtue signaling after the violence occurs holds no weight.”

Youkilis is mostly known for his time with the Boston Red Sox, but he played for the New York Yankees in the final year of his MLB career in 2013.

When asked what he wanted the Democrat lawmaker to do, Youkilis responded, “Confront the radical mobs chanting for intifadas in NYC.

“That would be brave leadership, but we know politicians, on both sides of the aisle, shy away in fear of losing votes and power.”

In the midst of last year’s chaos at Columbia University, Ocasio-Cortez called anti-Israel agitators on campus “peaceful.” The message came as Jewish students were recommended to leave home as students were caught on camera sympathizing with Hamas.

The FBI described Sunday’s violence as a “targeted terror attack.”

RISE IN ANTISEMITIC EXTREMISM FUELS WAVE OF TERROR PLOTS IN THE UNITED STATES SINCE 2020

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was accused of using homemade incendiary devices to light eight people on fire as they gathered to advocate for the return of Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity in a daytime attack at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Videos depict a shirtless man, allegedly Soliman, standing menacingly and holding two more devices after the initial attack as bystanders filmed him. Authorities eventually swarmed the scene, and he surrendered.

Soliman first arrived in the United States on a non-immigrant visa in August 2022. That visa expired in February 2023, but he remained in the country. He received a work permit from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in March 2023 that was valid through March of this year. He once again overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally during Sunday’s attack.

The advocates gathered for a Run for Their Lives event, a run/walk to raise awareness about Israeli hostages still in Hamas captivity. The victims ranged in age from 52 to 88, and one of them was in critical condition.

Fox News’ Peter D’Abrosca contributed to this report.