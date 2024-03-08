World Series champ David Wells rips VA official over WWII victory kiss photo controversy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

David Wells, a former New York Yankees star and World Series champion, ripped a Veterans Affairs official who was responsible for a since-rescinded memo that directed the removal of the iconic V-J Day Times Square photograph from VA health care centers.

Assistant Under Secretary for Health Operations RimaAnn Nelson, who has since come under fire from Republican lawmakers, sent the memo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wells did not hold back his thoughts in a post on X.

“What a Disgusting Human Being this woman is. Theirs (sic) no other word to describe her,” he wrote on X.

The memo called for the photo of the Navy sailor kissing a woman on V-J Day in 1945 to be removed from VA medical buildings because it doesn’t foster a “more trauma-informed environment that promotes psychological safety.”

GOP LAWMAKERS RIP VA FOR MEMO TO REMOVE ICONIC WWII VICTORY KISS PHOTO, DEMAND AUTHOR BE FIRED

“This action is promoted by the recognition that the photograph, which depicts a non-consensual act, is inconsistent with the VA’s no-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and assault, as outlined in VA Handbook,” the memo reads.

Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough overrode the memo on Tuesday. A VA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital this week that the memo was sent out but should not have been, and it has been rescinded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the lawmakers called for Nelson’s removal, McDonough defended her, saying, “Rima has dedicated her career to serving Veterans. We are fortunate to have her at VA, and she will remain at VA.”

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.