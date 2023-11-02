World Series Game 5 preview: Rangers can clinch title with win over Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers could clinch a World Series victory for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday night in Game 5 with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Game 4 saw a dominating performance from the Rangers, even as slugger Adolis Garcia suffered an injury in Game 3 on Monday and the team announced before Wednesday’s game that he would miss the rest of the series. Texas won 11-7 on Tuesday and are now on the doorstep of history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rangers franchise dates back to 1961 when the team was known as the Washington Senators. The team didn’t make a World Series until the 2010 season, and then again in 2011, but fell short in those back-to-back years. In 2011, the Rangers led 3-2 in the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but ultimately lost Games 6 and 7.

Up 3-1 now, the Rangers are in the best position they’ve ever been to seal the deal.

The Diamondbacks have their backs against the wall as they seek to stay alive in their World Series pursuit. Luckily for Arizona, they’ll look to stay afloat at home Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Here’s what else you need to know about Game 5.

Pitching matchups

Right-hander Zac Gallen will get the nod for the Diamondbacks in probably the most important game of his career to this point. Gallen enters the game with a 5.27 ERA and 18 strikeouts in the postseason.

He takes on a hot-hitting Rangers team that showed on Tuesday night just how on they could be out of the gate. It will be up to Gallen to stymie the Texas bats while hoping his teammates get hot early against Texas’ Game 5 starter, Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi has a 3.52 ERA and 36 strikeouts in the postseason this year.

In Game 1, Eovaldi has eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings as the Rangers won the game 6-5. He received a no-decision but now gets to wrap up a World Series for the franchise and ingrain himself into Rangers lore. Additionally, he would pick up his second World Series title with a win.

Starting lineups

Rangers

Marcus Semien, 2BCorey Seager, SSEvan Carter, LFMitch Garver, DHJosh Jung, 3BNathaniel Lowe, 1BJonah Heim, CLeody Taveras, CFTravis Jankowski, RF

Diamondbacks

Projected, via MLB.com.

Corbin Carroll, RFKetel Marte, 2BGabriel Moreno, CChristian Walker, 1BTommy Pham, DHLourdes Gurriel Jr., LFAlek Thomas, CFEvan Longoria, 3BGeraldo Perdomo, SS

How to watch

First pitch of Game 5 of the fall classic is set for 8:03 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. In the U.S., fans can also go to MLB.TV and watch the game after authenticating with a participating pay TV provider.