‘World’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ Illia Yefimchyk dead at 36

Illia Yefimchyk, a Belarusian bodybuilder who was nicknamed the “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 36.

Yefimchyk’s death was announced on a bodybuilding Instagram account, @whoisthebestbb, and the YouTube channel “Nick’s Strength and Power” reported his death as well. He reportedly suffered a heart attack earlier this month.

“I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,” his wife, Anna, told Belarusian media, according to The Daily Mail. “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died.

“I thank everyone for their condolences. It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.”

Yefimchyk told Muscular Development in 2020 he tried to emulate Arnold Schwarzenegger with his bodybuilding journey.

He earned the title of “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder” given the work he put in to develop his size and strength. He was 6 feet tall and 340 pounds and was able to bench press 600 pounds, do 700-pound deadlifts and perform 700-pound squats, according to Muscle & Fitness.

Yefimchyk posted a video in 2022 on what he eats to help him build his body. At one point, he was eating about 15,000 calories per day.

