WrestleMania 41 transforms Las Vegas into pro wrestling oasis for WWE fans

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas will play host to WrestleMania 41 this weekend as the city has been transformed into a pro wrestling haven for fans across the globe ahead of the WWE’s premier live event.

WrestleMania will take place across two nights, Saturday and Sunday, at Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, WWE’s flagship shows, “Friday Night SmackDown” and “Monday Night Raw,” will bookend the major event.

In between, WWE will host its Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night and WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, will also host Stand & Deliver on Saturday prior to Night 1 of WrestleMania at the T-Mobile Arena. NXT will also run its weekly Tuesday show at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, shared with Fox News Digital what fans can expect the moment they arrive at Harry Reid International Airport.

“No city offers the opportunity for an event to really take over the city like Las Vegas does,” Hill said. “There’s a number of reasons for that. One is we do it on a pretty regular basis. There will be activations at the airport, there are activations both outside and inside a number of properties on The Strip.

“You’ll just see it and feel it in a way that’s hard to replicate elsewhere and we’re just kind of built as a platform for these major events. Then, the fans come and WrestleMania takes over a city, too, you can feel the excitement, you feel the energy and it’s unlike you’ll see any other place.”

The atmosphere around the city is akin to Super Bowl week. Fans from all over have flocked to the city to see their favorite wrestlers perform on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” All the excitement will eventually lead to the match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

A special animated “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign that will also show Cena’s signature “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase will be featured at the airport.

WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 WILL FEATURE THE END OF SEVERAL EPIC FEUDS

WWE’s ultimate fan experience, WWE World, will open at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday afternoon. WWE legend The Undertaker will hold his “1deadMAN SHOW” at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. But that’s far from the only event happening at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

WrestleMania After Dark will debut at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday with events at LIV running through the weekend. It will end with Gronk Beach at LIV Beach on Sunday hosted by Rob Gronkowski. The Roast of WrestleMania featuring comedian Tony Hinchcliffe will take place there on Sunday night as well.

Casinos in downtown Las Vegas will also have pro wrestling events going on as well.

Busted Open Radio will host “The Master’s Class” at Circa Resort & Casino for fans to watch the SiriusXM Show on Thursday afternoon. Chris Van Vliet, a premier wrestling podcast host, will have a special show at the hotel as well later that night.

Living Colour, the band behind the “Cult of Personality,” will take the stage at the Fremont Street Experience on Friday night.

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella will hit the OYO Hotel & Casino on Saturday afternoon and host a complimentary tasting of their wine, Bonita Bonita, at Hooters Saloon.

WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 2 WILL SEE JOHN CENA TRYING TO MAKE HISTORY AGAINST CODY RHODES

Not to mention the countless number of independent wrestling shows that are taking place at several hotels and facilities across the city. The events don’t even scratch the surface of what’s to come for the entire weekend.

“We’re starting to feel that headed into this weekend,” Hill said. “I’ll point out that this is Easter weekend, which is typically not one of the busiest weekends in Las Vegas. Understandably, it’s often a weekend that’s spent with family and not necessarily here. And so, (WrestleMania) really elevates this weekend for us in a number of different ways.

“You’re starting to see marquee takeovers on The Strip. You’re starting to see the presence. We’ve got big WrestleMania belts on iconic figures at Caesars and the lion at the MGM Grand and those kind of things. So, you start to see those types of Super Bowl and Formula One feel as you’re just starting to walk around and that’s what really elevates the excitement.”

Hill told Fox News Digital he wasn’t really a pro wrestling fan growing up but has gotten more interested in it over the last year or so.

He revealed who he’s looking forward to watching come the weekend.

“John Cena – obviously, the spotlight is on him. And you kind of grow up with these older wrestlers and having them still around and I kind of relate to that,” Hill said. “He’s kind of gone to the dark side here. We’re pretty interested to see how that works out.”