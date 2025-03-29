WrestleMania 41’s main events set with epic triple-threat match ending Night 1

The WrestleMania 41 main events were finalized on SmackDown on Friday night.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will meet in a triple threat-match to finish Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, which will take place on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium. The match’s placement was revealed in the contract-signing segment among the three.

Paul Heyman came over and told Punk he knew what he “was looking for.”

“You’re closing the show at WrestleMania,” he said to a bunch of cheers in London. “You get to live your dream of all dreams. CM Punk, you will are a WrestleMania main-eventer.”

Punk was a bit emotional as he learned he would main-event WrestleMania.

The trio’s history with each other dates back to when Rollins and Reigns were members of the famed faction called The Shield. But it’s their most recent history that has built their feud to an explosive point.

Punk made his return to WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series WarGames, which set Rollins off. But his time was short-lived when he tore his triceps at the subsequent Royal Rumble. Punk had to dispatch Drew McIntyre and reluctantly give a helping hand to Reigns before the long-building match with Rollins took place.

Rollins and Punk faced off with the “Best in the World” winning on the debut episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix. That result brought the feud to the Royal Rumble in January when Rollins, Punk and Reigns were in the ring at the same time.

Punk eliminated Rollins and Reigns before Logan Paul threw him over the top rope. Tensions exploded outside of the ring as three squabbled on the outside. Rollins nailed Reigns with two stomps.

Rollins and Punk squared off in a cage match earlier this month and won when Reigns pulled him out of the cage. Reigns speared both men.

The rivalry comes to a head on April 19. Punk will get to main-event a WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

Reigns said during the segment that Punk finally got the favor he desired from Heyman.

And while Punk mockingly thanked Reigns, he made clear that wasn’t the favor he had been promised.

Reigns has been in the main event for the last four WrestleManias and was in both main events last year. Rollins was also in last year’s main event as he teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Reigns and The Rock.

Rhodes will be in the main event on Night 2 when he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.