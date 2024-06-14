Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan reveals stance on potential run for office: ‘I know right from wrong, brother’

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has thrown his hat into the presidential ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer took up the challenge on Friday during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” where he was asked if he would consider running for office.

“We need somebody in there that’s got some common sense,” Hogan said enthusiastically.

“So, if you need a president or vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist, a flat tax – nothing but common sense. I know right from wrong, brother.”

Hogan’s willingness to get involved in public office comes just after he launched a new beer company, Real American Beer, aimed at bringing people together across a divided nation.

“I had this crazy idea because I saw how competitive the beer industry was, and I saw what happened with Bud Light and their whole promotion that crashed and burned. I saw this crazy open lane and it just reminded me of what needed to be done in this country,” Hogan said Friday.

“We’re much more alike, than we are different,” he continued. “I just thought ‘This is so much bigger than politics.’ Because if you can’t communicate and you can’t talk, you’re not going to get anywhere with your discussions, your decisions, or with people getting along.”

Hogan said his inspiration behind the new beer company was to provide something for both Republicans and Democrats, and all walks of life.

“I want to create a beer that will bring America back together, one beer at a time.”

Real American Beer officially launched this week and will be distributed across 17 states this summer. It will also be launched in certain retail stores like Sam’s Club, Total Wine & More, Walmart and more.

