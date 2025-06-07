Wrestling legend Ric Flair reveals cancer diagnosis after previously denying reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is battling skin cancer for the second time in three years, the Hall of Famer revealed this week.

The former WWE star, 76, revealed the diagnosis in an interview with PEOPLE after previously denying reports last month, a decision he told the outlet whad been made out of concern for his privacy.

“It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer,” he told the outlet. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

Last month, Flair addressed the rumors in a post on X.

“I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind,” he wrote on May 5. “Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!”

Flair announced his split from his fifth wife, Wendy Barlow, in September. In a post announcing the couple’s divorce, he thanked Barlow for her support during a serious health complication in 2017.

“I’ll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful,” he said at the time. “We are working on different projects at the current time & it becomes difficult with my schedule & her schedule to make this work.

“I wish her the best of luck with her projects, and I know that she supports mine.”

Flair was admitted to a hospital in Georgia in 2017, and according to Sports Illustrated’s reporting at the time, he underwent surgery to remove part of his bowel. PEOPLE reported that doctors also found that he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure, which were results of alcohol abuse.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.