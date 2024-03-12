WWE execs identified in lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Two current WWE executives were identified in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed in January against former chair Vince McMahon and former top official John Laurinaitis.

WWE President Nick Khan and COO Brad Blum were identified as Corporate Officers Nos. 1 and 2 on Monday. Stephanie McMahon, Vince’s daughter and former chair and co-CEO of WWE, was identified as Corporate Officer No. 3. Brian Nurse, former WWE general counsel, was identified as Corporate Officer No. 4.

Front Office Sports first reported the identifications, which were later confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“Yes, I can confirm that these names are correct,” Ann Callis, an attorney for accuser Janel Grant, said in a statement.

WWE didn’t comment when asked by Fox News Digital.

A WWE spokesperson told Front Office Sports: “WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact. Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such.”

Khan, Blum, Stephanie McMahon and Nurse do not face any explicit claims of knowing about the alleged sexual abuse that occurred to Grant. The lawsuit claimed that they “covered up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking law,” according to Front Office Sports.

Stephanie McMahon and Nurse didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Grant points out in the lawsuit that each of the four individuals knew who she was because of the alleged exploitation.

Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon was filed in January. She alleged in the 67-page complaint that McMahon lured her to the company with the promises of a stellar career only to be sexually exploited by him and people he called his “friends” between 2019 and 2022.

McMahon later resigned from his roles in WWE and TKO Group Holdings.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said in a statement. “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name.”

“However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents and all of the employees and superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately.”

