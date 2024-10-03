WWE legend Batista’s Hall of Fame induction ‘long overdue,’ Drew McIntyre says

Dave Bautista is probably most known for his roles in a whole host of Marvel movies as Drax the Destroyer, and he has hit the big screen again in “The Killer’s Game.”

But before he was a guardian of the galaxy, Bautista was simply known as Bautista as he tore up opponents in the WWE ring.

Bautista started out as the bodyguard for D-Von Dudley before he was repackaged as a member of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s faction named Evolution. Bautista, Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Levesque made the group one of the most fearsome for a period of time in WWE.

He went on to become a four-time WWE World Heavyweight champion and two-time WWE Championship holder before eventually becoming a gigantic player in Hollywood.

Drew McIntyre, who also appears in “The Killer’s Game,” told Fox News Digital it’s been more than time for the former pro wrestler to take his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame but that it will have to come on his terms.

“It’s been time for Dave to go into the Hall of Fame … and the company wants him to go into the Hall of Fame,” McIntyre told Fox News Digital ahead of his match with CM Punk at Bad Blood. “It’s just a case of when Dave’s ready. As much success as he’s had in our industry, as much success as he’s had in Hollywood, he’s still the same quiet, nice guy, introvert [who] doesn’t think he deserves everything that he’s earned.

“So, when he decides he’s ready to accept the fact that he could get his own section in the Hall of Fame, he’ll be going in there because it’s long overdue.”

Bautista could be close to getting that induction. He told Comicbook.com in February he was supposed to go into the Hall of Fame in 2023, but logistically he couldn’t make it work.

As far as one final match, he told “Jake’s Takes” he was happy with how his in-ring career ended. The final match of his career was a no-holds barred fight with Levesque at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

