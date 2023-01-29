WWE legend Booker T makes surprise Royal Rumble appearance

WWE legend Booker T made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble Saturday as the men’s 30-man match kicked off the first pay-per-view event of the year.

Booker T had made clear in the weeks before the event he wanted to compete in the match and got his opportunity in front of a sold-out crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

His time didn’t last long.

The six-time world champion between WWE and WCW entered the ring and immediately engaged Finn Balor. He delivered his finishing move, the Book End, to Balor. As the rest of the superstars in the ring caught their breath, Booker T hit his legendary “Spinaroonie,” and the crowd went wild.

Booker T got back up and then was eliminated by Gunther, who was the first entrant into the Royal Rumble.

Booker T, whose real name is Booker T. Huffman Jr., was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He established himself as one of the elite performers in the industry in WCW and was part of the final TV event in the company’s history. He was the final WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WCW United States Heavyweight Champion.

He was a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and held the world championship when he switched to WWE. He also starred in TNA before he rejoined WWE.

Booker T is a broadcaster for WWE’s NXT brand.