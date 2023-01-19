WWE legend Kevin Nash’s disturbing remarks lead to wellness check

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

WWE legend Kevin Nash’s disturbing comments reflecting on the death of his son prompted a wellness check by Florida authorities Wednesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that deputies performed the wellness check. Nash told authorities he had no intention to act on the remarks he made.

TMZ Sports was the first to report the wellness check.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The WWE Hall of Famer’s 26-year-old son, Tristen, died after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest in October. Nash has been open about how difficult it’s been for him to cope with the tragic loss. On Monday, Nash seemed to insinuate that he recently had suicidal thoughts.

“Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you’re having fun,” Nash said on his “Kliq This” podcast.

Nash’s co-host, Sean Oliver, quickly tried to get Nash off the topic.

“Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things,” Oliver said.

Nash replied, “I can do whatever the f— I want to do. Long as I leave a note.”

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” Nash continued. “And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘So, why am I getting out of bed?'”

WWE LEGEND KURT ANGLE CREDITS DAUGHTER WITH SAVING HIM FROM DROWNING IN SCARY JET SKI INCIDENT

The father-and-son duo quit alcohol “cold turkey” days before Tristen’s passing, Nash revealed.

“Alcohol is the nastiest . . . it’s a nasty drug,” Nash said a week after his son died. “Anybody out there, if you haven’t drank, you’ve probably done yourself an incredible service. If you do drink, and you’re having problems and know it’s affecting your life, and you know it’s affecting your health, you can’t see the damage it’s doing.”

Oliver later explained to OutKick why the comments were left in the podcast.

“It was Kev’s choice to go through this in real-time [the podcast comments] with his audience, and extreme emotions are bound to surface with such a situation [dealing with Tristen’s passing],” he said.

Tristen died on what would have been Scott Hall’s 64th birthday. Hall and Nash were wrestling partners for years.

Tristen was the only child of Kevin and Tamara Nash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.