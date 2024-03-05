WWE legend Tammy Sytch talks strange requests and sex life in prison

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Pro wrestling legend Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny during her time in WWE, opened up about her life at a Florida prison as she serves a 17-year sentence over a deadly crash.

Sytch, 51, was sentenced in November for the 2022 crash in Daytona Beach. She pleaded no contest to several charges, including driving with a suspended license, DUI, DUI with damage to person and DUI with damage to property.

She appeared on the “Bird Calls” podcast and talked about her experience in prison. She said she was moved to Lowell Correction Institution and was asked a myriad of questions about her day-to-day life behind bars.

Sytch was asked whether anyone from the prison knew about her life and career in pro wrestling. She said before she moved from county lockup she was receiving asks from other inmates about signing personal items – everything from her prison ID to her underwear.

“One girl asked for my prison ID, for me to sign it so she could take it home and sell it on eBay. And I said no,” she said. “And then another girl, believe it or not, had the b—- to ask me for my underwear, to sign my underwear, so she can bring it home and sell it on eBay. I was like, absolutely not.”

Sytch also dished on her sex life – or lack thereof.

“I love men, but when you’re here you really don’t have an option. If you want any kind of affection or connection with anyone, it’s a girl-girl thing, you have no choice. But there’s really nobody that would be up to par for me, so I might have to wait a little while until somebody of quality comes in.”

Sytch was asked what life was like without having sex.

“It’s already been 22 months without it and let me tell you it’s rough. It’s like you become a virgin again, it’s insane,” she added.

Sytch performed in WWE under the moniker Sunny. She became wildly popular and is known in pro wrestling as the first WWE diva. However, since 2012, she’s built up a lengthy rap sheet, which includes multiple DUI arrests in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In March 2022, she was arrested on DUI charges for an accident that left a 75-year-old Florida man dead.

The WWE Hall of Famer read a statement to the judge during the sentencing hearing.

“I know my words are not enough. But please know I think about you every day,” she said. “Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this, and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him.”