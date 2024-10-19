WWE legend The Undertaker tag teams with Trump in message to voters: ‘Choose wisely’

WWE legend known as The Undertaker cut his own election promo in a video posted to social media on Friday after pro wrestling star Dave Bautista, known as Bautista, took shots at former President Donald Trump earlier in the week.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, was seen on a video next to his former WWE colleague Kane, the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, and Trump and addressed potential voters about their options come Election Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“All right everyone. November 5th – ElectionMania. The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz. Choose wisely – the nation depends on it,” Callaway said in a TikTok vieo.

“And that should be an easy choice,” Trump added.

Trump sat in between Jacobs and Callaway – known at one time in WWE as the Brothers of Destruction. Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer himself. He appeared at several of the early WrestleMania events and was involved in a Hair vs. Hair match with Vince McMahon, Bobby Lashley and the late wrestler known as Umaga.

The Republican presidential nominee’s appearance with the wrestling greats came after Bautista made a video firing shots left and right at Trump as he expressed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for president.

THE ROCK FIRES OFF WARNING AFTER RETURN AT WWE BAD BLOOD STUNS FANS

“Fellas, we gotta talk,” Bautista said in part. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more make-up than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt, so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

His rant was accompanied by various related images and clips of Trump during his presidency and campaign.

In a comment to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung pushed back, calling Bautista a “stone-cold loser” and mocked his WWE career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“President Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer. Dave Bautista is not, because he is a stone-cold loser who was unprofessional and took his ball home when he refused to put over younger talent. He then returned to the company that made him, and he found out quickly that he couldn’t wrestle and has no mic skills whatsoever,” Cheung said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.