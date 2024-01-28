WWE Royal Rumble sets attendance record for Tropicana Field, home of Tampa Bay Rays

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It’s often been noted that the location of Tropicana Field has held back Tampa Bay Rays fans from attending games.

But it didn’t stop WWE fans from attending the Royal Rumble.

The WWE announced that 48,044 people attended the Royal Rumble on Saturday, a Tropicana Field record.

Of course, it should be noted there are at least 81 baseball games at the Trop per year, while the Royal Rumble is an annual event held in a different location every year.

Plus, WWE makes it possible for fans to fit on the field level, resulting in more seats (obviously, that’s impossible for baseball).

But the Rays, no matter the team’s success, have consistently ranked near the bottom of attendance. It’s been so low that the upper deck is often covered with tarps.

Even when the team won the division in 2008 and 2010 (they won in 2020 and 2021, but attendance was restricted due to COVID), they averaged 22,259 and 23,025 per game, respectively.

This past season, the Rays hosted an average of 17,781 people, still unable to reach the 25,000 seats that are not covered by tarps. Only 19,704 people attended a wild-card round game this past postseason.

Well, Tropicana Field was filled to capacity on Saturday night.

The Trop opened in 1990, first being the home of an Arena Football League team. The NHL’s Lightning played there from 1993 to 1996, and the Rays were born in 1999.

It’s in St. Petersburg, making it a pain to get to – it’s also widely regarded as one of the worst ballparks in North America.

The stadium’s highest attendance average was in its first season, when the Rays averaged 30,942 people per home game in 1998. But the Rays have not averaged more than 20,000 fans at the stadium since 2010.

