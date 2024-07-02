WWE setting records at arenas and stadiums as popularity soars in 2024

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque opened up the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show touting a new era in the company right before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slapped Cody Rhodes and cemented what would be an epic two nights in April for everyone involved.

For the first six months of the year, WWE is as popular as ever and Rhodes’ win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April appeared to only be the tip of the iceberg.

WWE was back in New York at Madison Square Garden last week for “Friday Night SmackDown” and it set the arena record for highest-grossing Raw or SmackDown in company history.

July 1’s “Monday Night Raw” will take place at TD Garden in Boston and is expected to continue the torrid pace the company has been on since the start of 2024. WWE has hosted 92 live events and 84 of them have set highest-grossing records at that arena or stadium. The company has had 47 sellouts.

Viewership has increased across all WWE shows as well. Raw is up 4% year over year as it averages 745,000 in the 18-49 demo. SmackDown is up 10% and averaging 862,000 in the demo. NXT, the developmental brand, is averaging 252,000 viewers in the demo — up 28% in the demo.

The evolution of one major storyline and the emergence of another has had fans on the edge of their seats over the last month.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted in the middle of June and caused havoc at the end of one “Monday Night Raw.” The group attacked several security guards and bloodied Chad Gable. The group also left Michael Cole a package intended for Pat McAfee. It ended up showing an interview between Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy.

On SmackDown, the new iteration of The Bloodline behind the leadership of Solo Sikoa have left savage attacks on the roster. Sikoa, Tama Toga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu have left Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Paul Heyman in their wake.

SmackDown fans have called for Reigns’ return but it also adds some intrigue into what the reaction will be when the “Head of the Table” does comeback to address Sikoa.

Monday’s RAW will be the last before Saturday’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Ilya Dragunov will battle in a triple threat match to see who gets the last Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match. Zoey Start, Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile will do the same for the Women’s Money in the Bank.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan takes on Zelina Vega and Dominik Mysterio will face off against his dad, Rey Mysterio.

The next chapter in Morgan and Dominik’s entanglement will also get written, especially after the former helped Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh capture the World Tag Team Championship.

