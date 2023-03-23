WWE star Alexa Bliss revealed to be ‘Masked Singer’ contestant

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss was revealed to be one of the contestants on FOX’s “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night.

Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Cabrera, was revealed to be “Axolotl.” Bliss was standing on stage with Nick Cannon as the judges and the crowd were yelling “take-it-off!” at her. She had a little bit of a struggle trying to get the costume’s head off. Fans in the audience were stunned.

“Who would’ve thought?” Nicole Scherzinger said.

Bliss was asked about her experience on “The Masked Singer.”

“This was something that was personal for me because I actually have crippling stage fright when it comes to singing. I actually cried backstage before coming out here because I was just so nervous,” she said. “But I am just so proud of myself because I conquered my fear. And y’all were so great. Everyone was so awesome. It just one of those things. …. I deal with anxiety. So something I wanted to show. … I can make myself proud.

“If anyone else is having something where they’re afraid to do something, do something everyday that scares you because I did this today and it was so fun.”

Bliss is a five-time women’s champion between the RAW and SmackDown brands.

She has not appeared on WWE TV since Jan. 28. She addressed her status earlier this month insisting she is not on a hiatus.

“Tired of seeing these tweets,” she wrote. “I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me.”