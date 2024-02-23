WWE star Austin Theory has heated spat with newspaper editor after he called pro wrestling ‘fake’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

WWE star Austin Theory appeared to get into a heated argument with an Australian newspaper editor as the pro wrestler was in the newsroom to promote the company’s upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth.

A video circulated across social media showed Theory yelling at The West Australian’s editor-in-chief Anthony De Cegile. Theory was seen in a video asking De Cegile to repeat himself.

“I mean, it’s fake…” De Cegile says in the clip. “Like, you’re not actually hitting each other.”

The West Australian reported that Theory took issue with pro wrestling being called “fake” and not as difficult as Australian Rules football or Rugby League. For what it’s worth, Elimination Chamber will take place Saturday at Optus Stadium – the home of the Australian Football League’s West Coast Eagles and Fermantle Football Club.

Theory then teed off on De Cegile.

“Hold on a second, you brought me in here and you’re going to talk to me like this? No man. Just cause you’re in charge of some s— here, man, doesn’t mean you can talk to me like this,” Theory said.

De Cegile said he didn’t mean to offend Theory.

“You’re saying what I do is easy and you’re in front of all your people in here talking about my job’s easy,” Theory said. “You couldn’t walk a damn day in my shoes.… Are you kidding me, man? I’ll smack the s— out of you right now. I’m not playing around.

“You bring me out here for some media, man. This guy’s talking his f—ing head off, man. What’s his problem, dude?”

It wasn’t clear if the back-and-forth was a work or not. Theory, a former United States Champion, works as a heel on the roster with Australian native Grayson Waller in his corner.

Waller had a similar incident on Australia’s Seven Network when he warned an off-camera floor manager that he would give the off-camera a straight punch after feeling disrespected during a segment.

In the Theory incident Thursday, Waller weighed in on X.

“Might need to organise a Tag Match soon,” he wrote. “A Town Down Under vs Dumb Aussie ‘journos’”

WWE announced Elimination Chamber would take place in Australia late last year. It’s the first time the WWE will take place in the Land Down Under since 2018.

Waller told Fox News Digital in September he was amped about the notion of performing in his home country on the biggest stage of pro wrestling.

“I’m buzzing. The thing is, I’ve heard whispers for, like, the last few years,” Waller said. “I think Australia is such a fun market for WWE. They’ve always had some big shows there and the fans always turn up.

“But, you know, there’s distance, which is never a great thing. So, there’s always been that little bit of, ‘we think, we think, we think,’ so to finally see that announcement, not only is it just a live event, it’s Elimination Chamber – which is a show that basically sets up WrestleMania. It’s going to be a huge show in Perth. Optus Stadium – that’s a huge stadium, too.

“We’re not only going to Australia, we’re doing it bigger than ever before.”

While Waller isn’t slated to be in a match, he is set to host Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for his interview segment – “The Waller Effect.”

Rhea Ripley, another Australia native, will defend her RAW Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax.

