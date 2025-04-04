WWE star Cody Rhodes gives great tips for picking the perfect suit: ‘Don’t be lazy’

WWE star Cody Rhodes has the charisma, the Undisputed WWE Championship and the swagger to be one of the best pro wrestlers in the industry as the company nears WrestleMania 41.

Since his return to WWE, he’s had heated rivalries with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Rock and currently John Cena. It’s easy to forget that there’s one thing that separates Rhodes from the rest of the locker room.

It’s got to be the suits.

Rhodes talked to Fox News Digital about his stylish outfits and gave some advice about picking out a great suit.

“It’s kind of two-fold. If you’re going to spend the money on a custom-made suit … don’t be lazy,” he said. “Get fully measured. It’s going to take a while. I never like to try stuff on. There’s 85,000 measurements you didn’t even think even existed. One of the reasons why my a– looks so big in my current suit – so, I’m all ‘caked up,’ as the internet says – is because my body fluctuates and I haven’t remeasured. So, that’s why I’m ‘caked up’ for this season.”

But even if the average person can’t spend a whole bunch of money on a suit, Rhodes still had some advice.

“Here’s the other way, though. So, get the measurements. Don’t be lazy. If you’re going to go on a cheaper route, and you don’t have time to get it tailored, perhaps just go a size down,” he said. “Just go a size down instead of getting something that fits comfortably but also fits like it’s a sheet. And take a little bit of that European swagger. Tight it up just a little bit like that. You’ll look better in photos. And if it’s cheap, and it rips or something like that, no big deal. That’s what happens.

“There’s suits I have on TV that I basically consider tearaway suits. At any point – Cody Cutter, Cross Rhodes – they could explode, I guess rip right off me, and I wouldn’t feel terrible about it.”

Rhodes, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of WWE’s partnership with Clash of Clans, will take on Cena for the WWE title at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19-20.