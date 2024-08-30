WWE star Dominik Mysterio floats potential John Cena match for WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio is one of the fastest rising WWE stars on the roster who has earned high praise for his work in the ring as a heel and in one of the top factions in Judgment Day.

Mysterio has a lot going on in his in-ring career. He’s involved in a love triangle of sorts with women’s world champion Liv Morgan and his old on-screen flame, Rhea Ripley, all the while his stablemate Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest, forcing the former world heavyweight champion out of the group.

On Saturday, Mysterio and Morgan take on Priest and Ripley in a mixed tag-team match at Bash in Berlin. After that, the sky seems to be the limit for Mysterio as he looks ahead to the rest of the year leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

He floated the possibility of a “SmackDown” tag-team title run and would even welcome John Cena into the mix after Cena announced 2025 would be his final year as a pro wrestler.

“At this point, I feel like it’s all up in the air,” Mysterio said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “If everything goes as planned on Saturday, the possibilities are endless. I would love to go for a singles run up in the main roster, whether that’s the (intercontinental) title or a U.S. title.

“Or, hell, I’d even love to go for the tag titles over on ‘SmackDown’ with Carlito. I think that’d be really cool. Carlito, he has a lot of history. Dude’s a legend. He’s been around forever. He beat John Cena on his debut. So, it’s like, who better to have on my side? So, I think that’d be really cool.

“And as far as ‘Mania goes, I’m open for anything. John Cena wants to come in and get his a– whooped at ‘Mania, I’m here for it. I have some history with him, and I definitely would love to air some anger out on him. If he’s willing to step in the ring with me, I’m more than willing to step in the ring with him. So, we’ll just see where that goes come ‘Mania.”

While Mysterio faces some of the loudest boos of anyone on the roster, WWE legends like The Undertaker and Beth Phoenix have praised his work as a heel and the storyline with Ripely and Morgan.

“I think it’s really cool to see, especially being four years since I debuted — but overall 19-year veteran here. But I think it’s really cool to see guys like ‘Taker and Beth giving us praise because we grew up watching them,” he told Fox News Digital.

“And me, I grew up around them backstage when I was a little kid being around ‘Taker and Beth and all those guys. It’s surreal. And now they’re praising me for what I’m doing, for what I used to watch them do. It’s really cool.”

