WWE star Drew McIntyre promises ‘justified violence’ in Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk

The Hell in a Cell match is one of the most iconic WWE draws in its iconic history, and it will be the final bout to end the hellacious feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at Bad Blood.

In recent months, McIntyre and Punk have squared off twice. McIntyre defeated Punk with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee at SummerSlam. Then, Punk topped McIntyre in a strap match. Saturday’s match at the premium live event will be a fitting ending.

The rivalry between the two foes is 10 months in the making.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Punk made his shocking return to the company at the end of Survivor Series last November. McIntyre was visibly upset and had to be restrained by Wade Barrett. Rollins was also perturbed by Punk’s return.

McIntyre got his first shot at Punk during the Royal Rumble. As McIntyre performed one of his finishing maneuvers on him, Punk tore his triceps. Punk was out of in-ring action but made life difficult for McIntyre for the next seven months. Punk helped Damian Priest defeat McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and vowed the Scottish wrestler he would never win a title as long as he was around. The feud only ignited from there.

McIntyre told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that colleagues feel the tension around the two, but they understand what their rivalry means in the grand schemes of things.

“You can feel the tension,” he said. “Everyone could feel the tension when him and I are near each other. We have to be professionals and do our job. We understand, we’ve been doing this a long time, that real personal issues, real hatred draws money. We also know when that bell rings, we can really lean into each other. None of us are going to complain and when we’re on the microphone, we can see how we feel. Both of us have thick skin unlike a lot of our superstars – they want to cry whenever I tweet about them. I do appreciate that about them.

WWE LEGEND BATISTA’S HALL OF FAME INDUCTION ‘LONG OVERDUE,’ DREW MCINTYRE SAYS

“But you can feel the tension when we’re around. And I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God they really don’t dislike each other.’ I was like yeah you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally just because someone snapped a picture of that moment because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession even if you can’t stand the p—k.”

Punk and McIntyre both cut vicious promos on each other in the days and weeks leading up to their pivotal match.

Punk has made clear he’s willing to put his life on the line in the Hell in a Cell match.

“I’m going to make you bleed, and I promise that you are going to have to kill me because I am prepared to die. I am prepared for this heart to stop beating. I am prepared for all of this to be over with. I’ve had a great career and if this is the end, so be it,” he said on “Monday Night Raw” on Sept. 16.

“I’m prepared for this to be the end of CM Punk, and if you’re prepared for this to be the end of Drew McIntyre, then I’ll see you in hell.”

But how far is McIntyre willing to go?

WWE STAR DREW MCINTYRE SAYS IF COMPANY INTRODUCES MID-CARD WOMEN’S TITLE, IT’S ‘ABSOLUTELY JUSTIFIED’

“I’m willing to go all the way. I mean it’s WWE. It’s not a movie,” he said. “We’re not going to say we’re going to kill each other, but he did say the words, ‘I’m willing to die,’ and I’m willing to oblige.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but he actually said, ‘I’m willing to die.’ So, my response to, ‘How far am I willing to go?’ Willing to oblige. Will it happen? Probably not. But I will beat him worse he’s ever been beat in his entire life, and he’ll probably wish he was dead.”

The one thing they both promised is that there will be blood – and a lot of it.

“This match, the only way to describe is it’s (there’s) going to be violence and justified violence in my case because Punk has deserved this a– kicking.”

Bad Blood will take place on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It will start at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on Peacock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the rest of the card:

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag-team match.Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s ChampionshipDamian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a singles match.Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. Dominik Mysterio will be in a shark cage above the ring.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.