WWE star Drew McIntyre says if company introduces mid-card women’s title, it’s ‘absolutely justified’

The WWE women’s division is as loaded as it has ever been, with Liv Morgan and Nia Jax holding singles titles and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair holding tag-team gold.

With the number of talents on the roster, there has been an argument for more than a year about adding another championship to the mix for the mid-card competitors. The belt would be akin to what the men’s roster has in the Intercontinental and United States Championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In fact, NXT introduced a similar belt in June with its North American Championship. Kelani Jordan won the title in a six-woman ladder match at Battleground.

Rumors have swirled for months about a mid-card belt coming to the main women’s roster.

WWE star Drew McIntyre, who is getting ready for his own war with CM Punk inside a Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood this weekend, agreed that the circumstance is “absolutely justified.”

“That’s certainly something that’s going to come around in the near future,” McIntyre told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “And you don’t just bring titles in for the sake of bringing titles (especially) if you don’t have the adequate depth on the roster. But now, to watch just how far the women’s revolution has come – the revolution is such a distant memory now. The women have been killing it for years now.”

McIntyre remembered when he first got onto the main WWE roster how the women’s division was far from the way it is being treated now. Since the women’s revolution within the company, female wrestlers have had top billing on several match cards. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair headlined WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

WWE RING COLLAPSES DURING LAST MONSTER STANDING MATCH

“And they got that opportunity years and years ago, and since then, we’ve had so many people come in, and it’s gotten to a point where it’s not a case of you want to be after any women’s matches, you do not want to be after the women’s match anymore because they’re going to go out there, they’re going to kill it, the crowed are going to be burnt out, and you’re going to have to work really hard to get them,” McIntyre added.

“To watch the talent pool grow, the roster depth grow, and the characters, more importantly, connect with the audience, because if they don’t care about you, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, nobody’s emotionally attached to you. You might as well just sit in the back and not go out there. There’s so many characters the women’s division has gotten over now. We’re at a point where if there’s a second title introduced, it’s absolutely justified.”

Zelina Vega told Fox News Digital last year she hoped a mid-card belt would come into the picture, saying it would be “beneficial” to have another title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NXT commentator Booker T also added his voice to the mix for a mid-card women’s title last year.

“We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies, almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship, just to give someone else a little bit of a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal,” he said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.