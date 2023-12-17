WWE star Liv Morgan arrested in Florida for marijuana possession

WWE star Liv Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges of possession of marijuana, according to arrest records.

Daddio was pulled over by a Sumter County deputy Thursday evening after Morgan’s car was reportedly crossing over white and yellow lines, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

A small bag of marijuana was found in the car along with a vape pen containing an oil-like substance, which tested positive for marijuana, according to the Villages-News.

She was charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, according to public records.

Daddio was booked into Sumter County jail and released after posting a $3,000 bond.

WWE had no comment on the arrest.

Daddio is a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez in early 2023.

Daddio has been sidelined recently with a shoulder injury.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well,” Rodriguez told The Dallas Morning News in October. “She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly.

“So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine.”