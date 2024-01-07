WWE star Liv Morgan’s felony charge from December arrest dropped

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

WWE star Liv Morgan had a felony charge against her dropped after she was arrested in Florida on marijuana possession charges last month.

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, was arrested in Sumter County and charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, according to online records. But on Tuesday, officials dropped the possession of a synthetic cannabinoid charge.

“In order to prove the charge possession of THC, the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources,” an assistant state attorney in the county told The National Desk.

“No labs in the State of Florida perform such tests, so we remanded it to county court as Possession of Cannabis.”

Morgan is a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez in early 2023.

Morgan has been sidelined recently with a shoulder injury.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well,” Rodriguez told The Dallas Morning News in October. “She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly.

“So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine.”

