WWE star Randy Orton hopes to get John Cena match at WrestleMania before retiring

Randy Orton returned to a WWE ring at Survivor Series in November and put himself back into the championship picture in the weeks that followed.

Orton had been sidelined for 18 months for a back injury that threatened the rest of his pro wrestling career. Now, with a resurgence, Orton told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he hoped he would get a chance to perform until he’s at least 50 years old.

“If I had one priority or one goal and I could only have one, it would be that I could wrestler ‘til I’m 50 and then have that retirement match at WrestleMania and then ride off into the sunset and, I don’t know, sign autographs on the weekends for the rest of my life,” he said.

Orton, who talked to Fox News Digital ahead of his episode of A&E’s “Biography: WWE Legends” said he would want one more feud with John Cena and to have a match against him at a WrestleMania down the line.

“I’d love to wrestle John Cena at a WrestleMania singles match because we never got to do that,” he said. “We had that rivalry that everyone remembers. He’s one of my greatest rivalries if not my greatest.

“And we came up together and I feel like if it was one thing I could have, it would be for me and John to have that singles match, you know, that story leading up to that singles match at WrestleMania and I would be a happy camper with that one right there.”

For now, Orton is preparing for an appearance at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. The premium live event begins at 5 a.m. ET.

He’s in the men’s Elimination Chamber match against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul. The winner will receive a shot at Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship.

