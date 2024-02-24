WWE star Randy Orton on why he’s ‘not exactly happy’ about competing in Elimination Chamber

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Elimination Chamber match is one of the most grueling the WWE has to offer.

The monstrous chain-linked structure weighs 10 tons and contains two miles of chain and goes over the entire ring area. Two competitors begin in the ring with four others inside pods in each corner of the facility. Every 5 minutes, a new competitor enters the ring. The match is single elimination and the last one standing is the winner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Randy Orton will be one of six wrestlers competing for a shot at Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship. He’s up against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul.

When Orton gets into the Chamber this weekend, it will be the ninth time in his career. It will be the most in WWE history. He shared some insight on what being in the match is actually like.

“It’s a very unforgiving structure to say the least,” he told Fox News Digital. “I mean, there’s no give. They’ve made a couple alterations over the years, but … putting some stiff a– mats here and there or coating the bolts on the side of the ring, I mean, they’re still going to cut through skin. Like the chain is still chain-link that don’t give. When your face is getting smashed against it, it hurts.”

WWE CHAMP RHEA RIPLEY EAGER FOR AUSTRALIA HOMECOMING AT ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Orton added that being in the pod and waiting for your time in the ring isn’t exactly a walk in the park either.

“I’ll tell you what, too, if you’re claustrophobic, being stuck in that pod ain’t no fun either,” he said. “It used to be chain-link in those four pods, and now they’ve made it so it’s like a fish tank with Plexiglas, and we’re going to Australia where it’s like 100 degrees right now. It’s a grueling match.

“When I hear, ‘Oh, you’re in the Elimination Chamber match’ or ‘I qualify for the Elimination Chamber,’ like, I’m not exactly happy about it. I’ve got the most potential to hurt, destroy my body in that match, more so than any other match that WWE has. It’s a rough night. When it’s all said and done, you sure have a natural high from surviving it, that’s for sure.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elimination Chamber will air Saturday morning in the U.S. at 5 a.m. ET. The event is taking place in Perth, Australia, at Optus Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.