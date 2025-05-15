WWE star Rhea Ripley drop kicks fans critical of female wrestlers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Rhea Ripley called out critical fans who believe women’s wrestlers “deserve better” but also have negative things to say about them in the same breath.

Ripley, a three-time WWE women’s champion, made it clear that toxic wrestling fans make it more difficult for women wrestlers to be taken seriously.

“YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler,” she wrote on X. “If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.”

Major superstars have developed in WWE since the company made an investment in women’s wrestling more than a decade ago. Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the movement.

Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega are just a few of the stars also performing at high levels on the main rosters. Roxanne Perez and Giulia have also been seen in recent weeks with talents like Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice not far behind.

WWE has also introduced midcard championships over the last few months for the first time. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship is featured on “Monday Night Raw” and the Women’s United States Championship is featured on “Friday Night SmackDown.” Not to forget, the Women’s Speed Championship, which is featured on X during the week.

The women’s wrestling scene will only pick up from here.