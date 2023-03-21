WWE star Rhea Ripley warns fans harassing her for autographs: ‘Hate me, I don’t care’

WWE star Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of the top female competitors in the company over the last year and is set for a SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte Flair.

But as her popularity continues to grow in the wrestling world, Ripley offered a strong message to rabid fans looking for her autograph.

“People need to respect that no means no!” she wrote in a tweet.

“At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

“Hate me, I don’t care.

“Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.”

Ripely, a Judgment Day stablemate who has been mostly seen with Dominik Mysterio, received positive feedback on social media from the wrestling world.

Ironically, the message came months after the wrestler she’s in an on-screen feud with – Rey Mysterio – was also accosted at an airport by autograph-seeking fans. Mysterio’s moment with fans went viral across social media last month.

Ripley has had a terrific few months in the lead up to WrestleMania. She won the woman’s Royal Rumble as the first entrant to get the shot against Flair.

Ripley has not really lost on TV in a while. She was a member of the losing party in a three-way match on “Monday Night Raw” in December, when Bayley picked up the victory against her and Asuka. She then lost in a mixed tag-team match with Finn Balor to Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Balor, another Judgment Day member, will look to end his feud with Edge once and for all at WrestleMania as well. Their match will take place in a Hell in a Cell.