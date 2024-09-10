WWE star Sami Zayn, other personalities pay tribute to late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau while in Canada

Johnny Gaudreau was on the mind of a few WWE personalities on Monday night when the company hit Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for “Monday Night Raw.”

WWE star Sami Zayn came down the stage to address Gunther as he continued to make his case to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship. Zayn, who is Canadian, wore a Gaudreau jersey. The late NHL star started his career with the Calgary Flames.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scores of WWE fans who packed the Scotiabank Saddledome for the WWE show were also wearing Gaudreau jerseys as he and his brother, Matthew, were laid to rest on the other side of the continent. The brothers were tragically killed by a suspected drunken driver in New Jersey late last month on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

WWE’s Joe Tessitore and Jackie Redmond also paid tribute to Gaudreau. Redmond is also a broadcaster for the NHL Network and helps with coverage for games on TNT.

Redmond had a segment in the middle of the broadcast that showed the makeshift memorial for the Gaudreau brothers outside the arena.

“He was a special type of player. The type of player who got people out of their seats and onto their feet the second the puck was on his stick,” she said. “He was magical to watch.”

FUNDRAISER FOR PREGNANT WIFE OF MATTHEW GAUDREAU RAISES MORE THAN $350,000

Zayn spoke to Redmond about the emotional night on “RAW Talk” after the show.

“It makes you think about the time you have here and what you do with it,” Zayn said while remembering Gaudreau.

The memorial service for the Gaudreau brothers was held earlier Monday in Pennsylvania.

Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with their third child.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” she said, via ABC News. “There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever – it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

Their oldest child, a girl, will turn 2 years old later this month. Their youngest, a boy, was born earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith added. “It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.