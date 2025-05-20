WWE star Zoey Stark suffers gruesome knee injury during match

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Zoey Stark suffered an apparent knee injury during her Money in the Bank qualifying match on “Monday Night Raw.”

Stark was attempting to connect on a dropkick against Kairi Sane but fell awkwardly. Stark’s knee buckled, and she writhed in pain on the mat as the referee checked on her. A trainer slid into the ring to check on the wrestler and helped her out of the ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The broadcast showed Stark being carried into the back.

The match went from a triple threat involving Stark, Sane and Rhea Ripley to just two competitors. Ripley eventually pinned Sane, who was returning from her own injuries that sidelined her for weeks.

TYRA MAE STEELE, JASPER TROY WIN ‘WWE LFG’ COMPETITION; DUO PUTS NXT ROSTER ON NOTICE

The pro wrestling world offered their well-wishes to Stark.

Stark, whose real name is Theresa Serrano, did not immediately post on social media about her injury.

She debuted on the “Raw” roster in 2023 after having success in NXT for a few years before getting the call-up.

She immediately made an impact when she partnered with WWE legend Trish Stratus during her feud with Becky Lynch. Once the rivalry was over, she found herself in a new faction with Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville for a few months, but Baszler and Deville eventually departed the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stark was ranked as the No. 86 top female wrestler in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2021 list. She won a tag team championship with Iyo Sky in NXT.