WWE star Zoey Stark vows comeback after suffering devastating knee injury

WWE star Zoey Stark broke her silence on Wednesday after a devastating injury left her unable to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on “Monday Night Raw.”

Stark suffered a knee injury as she was going for a drop kick on Kairi Sane. She misfired and came up lame as she writhed in pain on the mat. A trainer nearby needed to come into the ring to help Stark out and to the backstage area.

She thanked her fans and colleagues for their support and well wishes.

“Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know!” Stark wrote in a post on X. “What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys.”

Sane and Rhea Ripley were the ones left in the match as the triple threat became a one-on-one fight. Ripley ended up getting the pin and win over Sane to move into the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place next month in California.

Sane and Ripley both shared their thoughts on Stark’s injury.

“Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous… Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen,” Ripley wrote. “Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery!”

Sane added, “I truly hope we get to face each other again when you’re ready. Wishing you a smooth recovery.”

Stark debuted on the “Raw” roster in 2023 after having success in NXT for a few years before getting the call-up.

She immediately made an impact when she partnered with WWE legend Trish Stratus during her feud with Becky Lynch. Once the rivalry was over, she found herself in a new faction with Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville for a few months, but Baszler and Deville eventually departed the company.

Stark was ranked as the No. 86 top female wrestler in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2021 list. She won a tag team championship with Iyo Sky in NXT.