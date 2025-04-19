WWE stars share advice for new crop of female talent preparing to take stage at NXT Stand & Deliver

LAS VEGAS – Lyra Valkyria is a little more than a year removed from starring in NXT’s feature show Stand & Deliver, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend.

She now finds herself as a champion with matches in Las Vegas.

Valkyria and Bayley will look to win the WWE women’s tag team championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigez on Sunday.

With a win, Valkyria could become a double champion. She already holds the women’s intercontinental championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She offered some advice to the women of NXT who will compete in matches at this year’s Stand & Deliver and have hopes of making the WrestleMania 42 card in New Orleans next year.

“Give everything you have every single time you step in the ring,” Valkyria told Fox News Digital. “I know the Stand & Deliver girls have a big tag match with a shot at the tag championships. We have Tatum Paxley in one corner. So, if I become a double champion I might be in the ring against her.”

Valkyria and Paxley bonded during their NXT days, but Paxley has since found a new partner in Gigi Dolin. The two will try to earn a shot at the WWE women’s world tag team championship by coming out as the victors in a four-way tag match, which will occur on the Stand & Deliver kickoff show.

NXT STAND & DELIVER TO SHOWCASE NEXT GENERATION OF WWE STARS

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson and Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley are also in the match.

Dakota Kai was a two-time NXT tag team champion when she performed for the brand and was named the 2019 Future Star of NXT. She’s seen time on the main roster, becoming a two-time WWE women’s tag team champion with Iyo Sky.

Kai knows what it takes to perform at Stand & Deliver.

“The women’s division is so stacked right now in NXT. I think it’s just, “Don’t forget why you do this — for the love of it,'” Kai told Fox News Digital. “There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs and things like that. It’s just how it is.

“But as long as you remember why you do it — the love for it — that will get you through anything.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stand & Deliver begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.