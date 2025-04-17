WWE superstar Roman Reigns shows ‘support’ for Trump ahead of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and Donald Trump have one surprising characteristic in common: They are both WWE legends.

Reigns, of course, is a former world champ in the business and will again be headlining WrestleMania this weekend. Trump? He’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer.

Yes, before becoming president, Trump actually hosted WrestleMania IV and V, and he went against Vince McMahon in the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23. That bout resulted in Trump assisting in shaving McMahon’s head bald.

Eighteen years later, Reigns will battle CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match on night one of the event this Saturday in Las Vegas.

And ahead of that bout, Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, said he “support[s]” Trump, despite being a registered Democrat in the state of Florida.

“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background,” Reigns, who said the choice for the 2024 election was “very clear,” told Vanity Fair. “He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be, to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

Reigns did criticize Trump for picking battles with political rivals, saying that Trump “needs that adversary.”

“He needs that opposition to bounce off of. He needs that competitive motivation or something,” he added.

This Saturday will mark the ninth time, a record, that Reigns will headline the WWE staple. He actually headlined both nights of the event last year in Philadelphia, losing his championship after holding the belt for over 1,000 consecutive days.