WWE’s Randy Orton offers unfiltered 2-word take on LeBron James when asked about NBA’s GOAT debate

The debate over the NBA’s greatest player of all-time continues to be a hot topic. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are typically the two names that sports fans bring up during discussions about the best player in history.

When the conversation surrounding the league’s GOAT was recently mentioned to WWE star Randy Orton, he made it clear who he does not support.

“F–k LeBron,” Orton said in a video posted to the WWE’s YouTube channel during a sit down with Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes brought up the James vs. Jordan debate as he transitioned to a question about WWE’s GOAT.

“How do you feel knowing you’re in that conversation?” Rhodes asked Orton.

“I don’t think there is a GOAT… I like the Mount Rushmore. I like who’s your top 5, top 10, even top 20. But, the GOAT, I don’t think he exists,” Orton responded.

Orton has 14 world title reigns. “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and John Cena sit atop the WWE world title reigns all-time list with 16 reigns each. However, Orton’s 14 reigns leads all active wrestlers.

Orton did not outright name Jordan as the NBA’s GOAT, which makes it unclear whether he is not fond of the Los Angeles Lakers star or believes the Chicago Bulls legend was simply a superior player.

Jordan won six NBA championships, which were a product of two three-peats, during his historic run with the Bulls. He is also a six-time NBA Finals MVP. He won two Olympic gold medals during his time with the USA basketball men’s national team.

By comparison, James is a four-time NBA champion and has been named an NBA Finals MVP on four occasions. He broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record last year. James earned his third Olympic gold medal last week when Team USA defeated France at the Summer Games in Paris.

