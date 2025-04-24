XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey slams Nike over its alleged funding of child transgender athletes study

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey slammed Nike over its alleged funding of a study on puberty blockers for children and how it would affect their athletic and training performance.

The research is looking to discover how much medical intervention there needs to be for a male to “fairly” compete in girls’ and women’s sports.

The first notion that Nike was allegedly funding was in a New York Times article published over the weekend about the plight of Blaire Fleming – the San Jose State Spartans transgender female volleyball player who played a controversial role in the 2024-25 NCAA women’s volleyball season.

OutKick pointed out that the piece mentions Joanna Harper, a trans woman who studies transgender athletes, is “currently helping to lead an ambitious study of trans adolescents that measures their results on a 10-step fitness test before they start hormone therapy and then, after they have begun to medically transition, every six months for five years.”

The article then read, “But, she told me when we talked in February, ‘the current climate makes the study somewhat uncertain.’ I assumed she was referring to the Trump administration’s cuts to National Institutes of Health research grants, but she said money was not a problem: The study is being funded by Nike. The problem was Trump’s separate order targeting medical care for transgender youth. ‘If we can’t perform gender-affirming care,’ she explained, ‘then we can’t bring people into the study.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Nike for comment. The company has not yet to offer any clarification on the matter, according to OutKick.

Sey appeared on “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and completely eviscerated the idea of the study even happening.

“She’s trying to understand what they call ‘retained male advantage’ and is there little enough of it that these boys can pass for competing with girls,” Sey said. It’s so wrong on so many levels. . . . Why is a shoe brand involved in this at all?

“But from a women’s and girls’ perspective, we are not impaired boys. It’s so degrading to think of us that way. Would we do a study that says, ‘How many fingers can we cut off of a boy to make it OK for him to compete in tennis with a girl?’ That’s what we’re doing here. Outside of the fact that why is Nike incentivizing this kind of work? This experimental medical treatment of young boys that disfigures them and sterilizes them for life.”

Sey said she thought the decision to fund a study like this may have happened years ago.

“Senior executives probably didn’t know what was happening. This is something that happened deep in the organization,” Sey suggested. “And this Harper thought, he was proud of it, and he talked about it. . . . I believe Nike is like, ‘Oh, crap. Now we have to defend ourselves.’”

Sey said Nike should just come out and apologize and take away funding for this kind of research.