Yankees’ Aaron Boone shares sorrow over death of Brett Gardner’s teen son: ‘Very tough news’

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacted on Sunday to the heartbreaking revelation Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, made about their youngest son, Miller.

Miller Gardner died after falling ill while on vacation with his family, the Gardner family said in a statement released through the Yankees. Details about where the Gardner family vacationed and what Miller died from were unclear.

“We talk about being family all the time and even though Brett’s been gone for a few years, that doesn’t stop,” Boone told reporters, via the New York Post. “A lot of people in there [the clubhouse] that know that family intimately. It’s a very tough day and very tough news.”

Boone said all the team could do now is offer support to Gardner and his family during the trying time.

“As best we can, we’ll be praying for the Gardner family and where we can, offering support,” Boone added. “That’s kind of the unimaginable that unfortunately that’s where we are with it. Very sad. Very tough.”

The tragic revelation was made earlier Sunday. Gardner played for the Yankees from 2008 to 2021, including years under Boone.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” their statement read. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The Gardner family thanked those who have shown support for them and asked for privacy.