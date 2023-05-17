Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone dismiss cheating claims after uproar

Aaron Judge is innocent.

At least, that’s what he and the New York Yankees are saying.

The AL home run king caught flak Monday night when he took a peek into his team’s dugout, which Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez said was “really unusual.”

Later on in the at-bat, Judge belted a 462-foot home run to give the Bombers a 7-0 lead.

Blue Jays play-by-play announcer Dan Schulman didn’t “want to go throwing allegations around without knowing,” but Judge was still asked about it.

Judge claimed he was upset with the “chirping” in the dugout after manager Aaron Boone was already ejected, but the Blue Jays reportedly believe that Judge was looking for information about possible tipped pitches. On Tuesday, though, he elaborated a bit more and said the whole thing is a non-issue.

“I don’t see why it’s a story to be honest,” Judge told the New York Daily News.

“If their broadcasters want to make a deal about it, they can say anything they want,” he continued, adding that he had “choice words” for what Schulman and Martinez said but opted not to mention them.

“I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do,” he added.

An investigation from Major League Baseball is unlikely because, as Boone put it, “Nothing that went on last night was against the rules.”

The Blue Jays apparently have taken issue with where the base coaches were standing during the at-bat, insinuating Judge could have gotten info from first base coach Travis Chapman.

The Yankees were fined $100,000 in 2017 for violating sign-stealing rules in 2015 and 2016, which included using the dugout phone and replay room to relay signs.

The Yankees won the game, 7-4, and have now won six of their last eight thanks to the defending AL MVP hitting .364 with a 1.455 OPS in his last six contests.