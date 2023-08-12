Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 464-foot home run in win over Marlins: ‘A different type of home run’

Aaron Judge’s presence in the New York Yankees lineup was felt in a big way Friday night against the Miami Marlins.

Judge launched his 22nd home run of the season as the Yankees defeated the Marlins, 9-4.

The reigning AL MVP launched a 464-foot home run in the top of the third inning for the longest homer of the season at loanDepot Park in Miami.

“Any time we can add more runs they feel great,” Judge said. “I feel the past couple of games we’ve had guys on base and just haven’t gotten the big hit. Today we had a couple of clutch hits.”

Since returning to the lineup on July 28th, Judge is hitting .256 with three home runs and five RBI’s, according to The Associated Press.

Judge’s bomb followed a three-run shot by shortstop Anthony Volpe in the second inning and put the Yankees up 4-2.

“That’s a different type of home run, that’s for sure,” Volpe said of Judge’s home run, according to MLB.com. “It’s so easy when it just jumps off the bat, like everyone knows. It’s fun to watch.”

New York is now 60-56 and four games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

“A lot of good things happened out there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’re starting to swing the bats off a really good starting pitcher. We were able to hit him hard. That’s a guy who’s in the middle of a really good season. That was good to see.”

Judge was sidelined in early June after suffering a toe injury in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees struggled without their star, going 18-24 with Judge on the bench.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.