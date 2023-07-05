Yankees’ Aaron Judge hints offseason surgery is under consideration to repair injured toe

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recently started playing catch and began taking some light swings with the bat, but it will still likely be a while before the reigning AL MVP returns to the lineup.

On June 4, Judge tore a ligament in a toe after he slammed into an outfield wall as he made a catch. His right foot banged the concrete below the padding of the Dodger Stadium wall.

The Dodgers later announced plans to cover the concrete with padding.

A couple days later, the Yankees announced Judge had been placed on the injured list, retroactive to June 4.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962, and it’s the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues. Judge is in the midst of his second IL stint this season. He missed 11 games earlier this season due to a hip strain.

On Tuesday, Judge said it is unclear how long he will feel the foot injury. The 31-year-old also mentioned he will hold off on any potential surgery as he continues to work his way back.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Judge said Tuesday.

“I don’t think it will ever feel normal. I can move around pretty well, but any injury, [it can bother you for] a year or two or three years. … You never know what it’s gonna feel like.”

Judge acknowledged his running has to improve before he can return to action.

“I’ve got to be able to run,” Judge said. “If I can run, then I can play. But me running at 10% isn’t helping anybody.”

During his media session Tuesday, Judge also brought up his dislocated finger from 2021, suggesting the long-term impact of the finger injury could be similar with the most recent injury.

But he made it clear he would not consider surgery, if it is ultimately needed, during the season.

“There’s talks of surgery, but I don’t think we’re at that [point],” Judge said. “We’re not doing that this year.”

He then said surgery might be an option whenever the Yankees’ 2023 season comes to an end, saying, “Yeah, but I’m not a doctor.”

Judge hit an AL record 62 home runs last season and hit 19 homers in 49 games in 2023. He was also batting .291 with 40 RBIs prior to the foot injury.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed this report.