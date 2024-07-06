Yankees announcer lambastes team’s national anthem standoff: ‘Sophomoric nonsense’

In the middle of a losing skid, the New York Yankees tried to get some laughs in the dugout.

Ahead of their final game of their three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds, two Bombers participated in a national anthem standoff with two Reds players.

The game is simple: stay on the field from the beginning of the national anthem, forl as long as you can. The first team to head back into the dugout loses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Yankee manager Aaron Boone eventually had enough, telling his players to get back in the dugout, much to the delight of the Reds dugout.

Thus, much like the Yankees on the field, they lost.

Then, about three hours later, the Reds swept them on the field.

The standoff seemed like innocent fun, but their own announcer was not happy with it.

Michael Kay ripped the Yanks on his radio show Friday afternoon, saying the act was “sophomoric nonsense” that “cheapened the organization.”

“What are we, infants? This is the New York Yankees…” Kay began, while also giving credit to Boone for putting a stop to it. “The New York Yankees don’t play games like that. That’s silly, that’s stupid, it’s childish, it’s infantile.”

SHOHEI OHTANI’S 112 MPH HOME RUN HITS YOUNG FAN IN HEAD AT DODGER STADIUM

“Let other ridiculous teams do that,” he added. “Why would the Yankees do that? It’s dumb. . . . It makes the Yankees look small. They’re doing a stareoff like they’re in Williamsport? Like it’s the Little League World Series? The New York Yankees, you’re wearing pinstripes, baby. You don’t do stuff like that. And you’ve been losing and playing poorly, and this is what you resort to? Come on, guys, you’re better than that.”

He even went as far as to call the participants “nudniks.”

New York Mets announcer Howie Rose wasn’t too fond of the game, either.

“Am I hopelessly out of touch or is this nothing more than a juvenile, selfish, meaningless, irrelevant and frankly embarrassing exercise in stupidity?” he posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees have lost 14 of their last 19 games after a red-hot start, and if things don’t go smoothly this weekend against the Boston Red Sox, they could be in jeopardy of dropping to third place in the AL East sooner rather than later.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.